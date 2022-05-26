Multiple rain-outs on first day of baseball sectionals; DeKalb, Bishop Dwenger and Eastside win

Class 4A

DeKalb Sectional

DeKalb 2, East Noble 0 – Donnie Wiley hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning to power the Barons (14-10) past East Noble (10-12) and to the sectional semifinals. Elijah Ehmke gave up five hits and walked three batters but did not allow a run in seven innings. He struck out five.

East Noble pitcher Brayden Risedorph took the loss despite giving up just two hits.

Huntington North Sectional

Columbia City 11, North Side 5

Homestead vs. Huntington North was postponed from Wednesday to Thursday.

Class 3A

Angola Sectional

Bishop Dwenger 19, New Haven 2 – Bishop Dwenger's Nathan Reith went 4-for-4 and batted in six runs, hitting a home run, a double, a single, a sac fly and another single while seeing just 12 pitches.

Norwell Sectional – The first-round games, including Norwell vs. Mississinewa, were postponed from Wednesday to Thursday.

Class 2A

Westview Sectional – Central Noble's first-round sectional game against LaVille has been postponed from Wednesday to Thursday.

Eastside Sectional

Eastside 10, Churubusco 0 (6 innings) – Defending Class 2A runner-up Eastside opened the 2022 postseason with a big win, breaking open the game with a six-run third inning. The Blazers improve to 18-7, and Churubusco ends the season with a record of 7-20. The second opening-round game between Adams Central and South Adams was rained out and postponed to Thursday.

Class A

Fremont Sectional – Wednesday's opening-round game between Fremont and Blackhawk Christian was rained out and moved to Thursday.

