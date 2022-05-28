Bellmont claims softball sectional title, Woodlan reaches semifinals

Wawasee softball's season came to an end Saturday in a 6-1 loss to Jimtown in the Class 3A Wawasee Sectional final. The Jimmies (15-6) scored runs in every inning except the first and fourth and out-hit the Warriors (8-17) 10-2.

Wawasee's lone run was scored on an Evelyn Duncan home run in the fifth inning.

Pitcher Haylee Allen gave up nine hits and struck out five in seven innings.

Class 3A

Bellmont Sectional

BELLMONT 7, NORWELL 4: The Braves scored all seven runs they needed to claim their 18th sectional title in the second inning, immediately responding after Norwell (13-9) took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Piper Baker hit a double, the lone extra-base hit for the Braves (13-10), and Emma Mills and Baker each had two RBI. Allyson Burtron hit a home run for the Knights. Baker pitched the complete-game win for Bellmont, which will play Yorktown for a regional championship on Tuesday.

Class 2A

Eastside Sectional

WOODLAN 12, BISHOP LUERS 2 (6 innings): The Warriors (15-5) scored runs in all six innings to remain alive in the Class 2A playoffs. The Knights (3-14) scored two runs in the fourth. Woodlan will match up with Eastside in the final on Monday, a full five days after the Blazers beat Adams Central in their semifinal matchup.

Class A

Fremont Sectional

ELKHART CHRISTIAN 4, FREMONT 2: Elkhart Christian scored four runs in the fifth inning, and that was enough to claim a sectional title. Sammy Meyers and Khloe Glendening knocked in the final two runs of the season for the Eagles (17-12).

