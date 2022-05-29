Snider, Carroll to meet in DeKalb Sectional

Snider took a two-run lead over Northrop in the first inning and poured on six more in the third en route to a 13-2 five-inning win in the Class 4A DeKalb Sectional semifinals in Auburn. Landen Fry, Kade Hinton and Brandon Logan all hit home runs for the Panthers, Domanick Moon hit two doubles and Snider (18-6) finished the game with 17 hits.

Aaron Fenn gave up five hits in five innings, striking out three.

Northrop finishes the season 12-11.

Snider moves on to face Carroll in the finals Monday after the Chargers (25-4) beat DeKalb 12-3 in the second semifinal on Saturday. Carroll took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, added one more in the third and then poured on eight more over the final three innings to end the season for DeKalb (14-11). Andrew Sinish went 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBI for the Chargers. Alex Smith drove in four runs and Jordan Malott hit a home run.

Class 4A

Warsaw Sectional

PENN 3, WARSAW 1: The Tigers season ends with a record of 15-11. Penn will play Northridge for the sectional title on Monday.

Huntington North Sectional

HOMESTEAD 4, COLUMBIA CITY 0: Homestead took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, added another run in the second and claimed its final two runs in the third while shutting out the Eagles (14-12). Nick Hockemeyer's double was the only extra-base hit for the Spartans (22-6), and Jake Goode was the only Homestead player with two hits. Alex Graber pitched five and a third innings and Logann Tuttle closed out the win. The Spartans will play Wayne for the sectional title at 6 p.m. Monday.

WAYNE 5, SOUTH SIDE 4: The Generals lost twice against the Archers during the regular season, but the they pulled out their third win of the season when it mattered most in the semifinals Friday. South Side's season ends with an 8-15 record. All three games between these two SAC teams have been decided by one run.

Class 3A

Angola Sectional

CONCORDIA 4, BISHOP LUERS 3: Concordia scored a run in the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie. Jon Clem scored two runs for the Cadets (15-13), Joey Schwartz had two RBI and Reese Anderson and Maddux Wright each had a double. Jace Parnin pitched six innings and Luke Bultemeier got the final three outs. The Cadets will face Leo in the semifinals on Monday.

LEO 8, ANGOLA 5: Leo took a 4-0 lead by the third inning and held on to win despite a Hornet rally. Jevon Walker, Donavin Massing, Gary Hoeppner and Cohden Brubaker each hit doubles for the Lions (18-8).

Bellmont Sectional

NORWELL 9, MISSISSINEWA 2: The Knights took a 5-0 lead in the first inning to start off their postseason on the right foot. Luke Graft and Brody Bolyn each hit home runs, Luke McBride hit a double, Bo Morgan was walked three times and Trey Bodenheimer had three RBI while going 4-4. Norwell will play Oak Hill in the semifinals on Monday.

Class 2A

Eastside Sectional

EASTSIDE 5, ADAMS CENTRAL 2: The Blazers (19-7) head to the sectional semifinals after taking a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Eastside returns to the sectional semifinal to face Woodlan.

WOODLAN 4, BLUFFTON 0: Woodlan improves to 13-13. The Tigers, who end the season with a 13-13 record, were shut out for the third time this season – and the second time by the Warriors.

Class A

Fremont Sectional

FEREMONT 2, BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 0: The Eagles scored one run in the first inning and a second in the second to move on to the second round of the tournament. Nicholas Miller hit a double and batted in one of the two runs, while Corbin Beeman plated the other. Fremont improves to 21-8 and Blackhawk Christian's season ends at 11-7. Fremont plays Hamilton on Monday.

CANTERBURY12, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 6; Bethany Christian 4, Lakewood Park Christian 2: Canterbury will face Bethany Christian in the semifinal on Monday.

