Tuesday, May 31, 2022 10:10 pm
NECC announces all-conference baseball team
DYLAN SINN | The Journal Gazette
Eastside, which captured a second straight sectional championship Monday, and Garrett led the Northeast Corner Conference with four players apiece on the conference's all-league team for baseball.
Here is a full listing of the all-conference players and Honorable Mentions:
Kyle Brandt, Angola
Kenton Konrad, Angola
Will Hoover, Central Noble
Tyler Shisler, Central Noble
Cal Ostrowski, Churubusco
Jack Buchanan, Eastside
Ryder Reed, Eastside
Nick Snyder, Eastside
Owen Willard, Eastside
Alec Hershberger, Fairfield
Michale Slabaugh, Fairfield
Dylan Weaver, Fairfield
Ethan Bock, Fremont
Remy Crabill, Fremont
Nick Miller, Fremont
Gabel Pentecost, Fremont
Luke Byers, Garrett
Luke Holcomb, Garrett
Graham Kelham, Garrett
Trey Richards, Garrett
Carson Mickem, Lakeland
Hunter Allen, Prairie Heights
Max Engle, Westview
Braden Kauffman, Westview
Alec Titus, Westview
Mason Wire, Westview
Honorable Mention
Jaxon Copas, Central Noble
Chase Spencer, Central Noble
Cade Weber, Central Noble
Croix Haberstock, Churubusco
Laithyn Cook, Eastside
Owen Garrison, Fairfield
Kali Baughman, Garrett
Aaden Lytle, Garrett
Peyton Simmons, Garrett
Cole Schiffli, Lakeland
Luke Severe, Prairie Heights
Noah Fulford, West Noble
Jaxon Engle, Westview
Micah Miller, Westview
Matty Mortrud, Westview
dsinn@jg.net
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story
More stories
- Snider, Carroll to meet in DeKalb Sectional
- Bellmont claims softball sectional title, Woodlan reaches semifinals
- Multiple rain-outs on first day of baseball sectionals; DeKalb, Bishop Dwenger and Eastside win
- Eastside softball beats Adams Central to advance to sectional finals
- Leo hits 4 home runs, wins sectional softball opener
- All-SAC baseball and softball teams released