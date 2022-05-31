NECC announces all-conference baseball team

Eastside, which captured a second straight sectional championship Monday, and Garrett led the Northeast Corner Conference with four players apiece on the conference's all-league team for baseball.

Here is a full listing of the all-conference players and Honorable Mentions:

Kyle Brandt, Angola

Kenton Konrad, Angola

Will Hoover, Central Noble

Tyler Shisler, Central Noble

Cal Ostrowski, Churubusco

Jack Buchanan, Eastside

Ryder Reed, Eastside

Nick Snyder, Eastside

Owen Willard, Eastside

Alec Hershberger, Fairfield

Michale Slabaugh, Fairfield

Dylan Weaver, Fairfield

Ethan Bock, Fremont

Remy Crabill, Fremont

Nick Miller, Fremont

Gabel Pentecost, Fremont

Luke Byers, Garrett

Luke Holcomb, Garrett

Graham Kelham, Garrett

Trey Richards, Garrett

Carson Mickem, Lakeland

Hunter Allen, Prairie Heights

Max Engle, Westview

Braden Kauffman, Westview

Alec Titus, Westview

Mason Wire, Westview

Honorable Mention

Jaxon Copas, Central Noble

Chase Spencer, Central Noble

Cade Weber, Central Noble

Croix Haberstock, Churubusco

Laithyn Cook, Eastside

Owen Garrison, Fairfield

Kali Baughman, Garrett

Aaden Lytle, Garrett

Peyton Simmons, Garrett

Cole Schiffli, Lakeland

Luke Severe, Prairie Heights

Noah Fulford, West Noble

Jaxon Engle, Westview

Micah Miller, Westview

Matty Mortrud, Westview

