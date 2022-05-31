Tuesday, May 31, 2022 10:10 pm
Northeast 8 announces all-conference softball teams
DYLAN SINN | The Journal Gazette
Leo, which captured a regional championship tonight with a win over Jimtown, led the Northeast 8 with six players earning first-team all-conference honors: pitcher Ellie Sauder, infielders Eden Roberts and Leah May, outfielders Sydney Tackett and Lena Viggiano and flex player Ava Papenbrock. The Lions won the league with a 7-0 conference mark.
Here is the full list of All-NE8 players, broken down by position.
Pitcher
1st Team:
Ellie Sauder - Junior - Leo
Natalie Haselby - Senior - Columbia City
2nd Team:
Piper Baker - Junior - Bellmont
Ava Poulson - Sophomore - Huntington North
Honorable Mention:
Cady Smith - Junior - East Noble
Mackenzie Arroyo - Sophomore - Leo
Catcher
1st Team:
Haley Webb - Junior - Columbia City
Megan Stephan - Senior - Huntington North
2nd Team:
Hannah Troyer - Senior - Norwell
Makena Markle - Junior - Leo
Honorable Mention:
Emily Bleke - Freshman - Bellmont
Jalyn Thompson - Sophomore - East Noble
Corner Infielder
1st Team:
Emma Helvie - Junior - Huntington North
Eden Roberts - Junior - Leo
2nd Team:
Haylee Schott - Junior - Leo
Rachel Bleke - Junior - Bellmont
Honorable Mention:
Reece Douglass - Junior - Huntington North
Brenna Spangler - Senior - DeKalb
Middle Infielder
1st Team:
Ally Burtron - Senior - Norwell
Brooke Lickey - Senior - Columbia City
Leah May - Junior - Leo
2nd Team:
Joslynn Peters - Junior - Leo
Kianna Jennings - Junior - Huntington North
Honorable Mention:
Abby Pequignot - Senior - Columbia City
Elliot Rouch - Junior - East Noble
Outfield
1st Team:
Sydney Tackett - Junior - Leo
Jordan Markley - Sophomore - Norwell
Lena Viggiano - Junior - Leo
2nd Team:
Hailey Whiteleather - Senior - Columbia City
Mara Hendryx - Junior - Huntington North
Paige Busick - Senior - Bellmont
Honorable Mention:
Hannah Lickey - Sophomore - Columbia City
Taylor Bauer - Freshman - Bellmont
Designated Player
1st Team:
Elise Darrigan - Senior - Columbia City
2nd Team:
Katie Waters - Junior - DeKalb
Anna Woods - Sophomore - Leo
Honorable Mention:
Brielle Nunley - Senior - Norwell
Flex Player
1st Team:
Ava Papenbrock - Sophomore - Leo
2nd Team:
Savanna Reed - Senior - Columbia City
Honorable Mention:
Lillie Reader - Junior - New Haven
