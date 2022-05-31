Northeast 8 announces all-conference softball teams

Leo, which captured a regional championship tonight with a win over Jimtown, led the Northeast 8 with six players earning first-team all-conference honors: pitcher Ellie Sauder, infielders Eden Roberts and Leah May, outfielders Sydney Tackett and Lena Viggiano and flex player Ava Papenbrock. The Lions won the league with a 7-0 conference mark.

Here is the full list of All-NE8 players, broken down by position.

Pitcher

1st Team:

Ellie Sauder - Junior - Leo

Natalie Haselby - Senior - Columbia City

2nd Team:

Piper Baker - Junior - Bellmont

Ava Poulson - Sophomore - Huntington North

Honorable Mention:

Cady Smith - Junior - East Noble

Mackenzie Arroyo - Sophomore - Leo

Catcher

1st Team:

Haley Webb - Junior - Columbia City

Megan Stephan - Senior - Huntington North

2nd Team:

Hannah Troyer - Senior - Norwell

Makena Markle - Junior - Leo

Honorable Mention:

Emily Bleke - Freshman - Bellmont

Jalyn Thompson - Sophomore - East Noble

Corner Infielder

1st Team:

Emma Helvie - Junior - Huntington North

Eden Roberts - Junior - Leo

2nd Team:

Haylee Schott - Junior - Leo

Rachel Bleke - Junior - Bellmont

Honorable Mention:

Reece Douglass - Junior - Huntington North

Brenna Spangler - Senior - DeKalb

Middle Infielder

1st Team:

Ally Burtron - Senior - Norwell

Brooke Lickey - Senior - Columbia City

Leah May - Junior - Leo

2nd Team:

Joslynn Peters - Junior - Leo

Kianna Jennings - Junior - Huntington North

Honorable Mention:

Abby Pequignot - Senior - Columbia City

Elliot Rouch - Junior - East Noble

Outfield

1st Team:

Sydney Tackett - Junior - Leo

Jordan Markley - Sophomore - Norwell

Lena Viggiano - Junior - Leo

2nd Team:

Hailey Whiteleather - Senior - Columbia City

Mara Hendryx - Junior - Huntington North

Paige Busick - Senior - Bellmont

Honorable Mention:

Hannah Lickey - Sophomore - Columbia City

Taylor Bauer - Freshman - Bellmont

Designated Player

1st Team:

Elise Darrigan - Senior - Columbia City

2nd Team:

Katie Waters - Junior - DeKalb

Anna Woods - Sophomore - Leo

Honorable Mention:

Brielle Nunley - Senior - Norwell

Flex Player

1st Team:

Ava Papenbrock - Sophomore - Leo

2nd Team:

Savanna Reed - Senior - Columbia City

Honorable Mention:

Lillie Reader - Junior - New Haven

