Tuesday, May 31, 2022 10:10 pm
Northeast 8 announces baseball all-conference teams
DYLAN SINN | The Journal Gazette
Leo led the Northeast 8 with four players on the conference's first-team all-league list: sophomore pitcher Kylar Decker, senior infielder Cohden Brubaker and senior outfielders Donavin Massing and Tyler Rebman.
Here is the complete list, broken down by position (numbers after school indicate grade)
Pitchers
First team
Brayden Risedorph, East Noble 12
Kylar Decker, Leo 10
Second Team
Chase Lenegar, Bellmont 12
Elijah Ehmke, DeKalb 11
Honorable Mention
Austin Oswalt, Huntington North 12
Lleyton Bailey, Norwell 11
Catchers
First Team
Sam Gladd, Columbia City 12
Second Team
Alex Leslie, DeKalb 11
Honorable Mention
Lucas Thorn, Huntington North 12
Magnuss Lee, Bellmont 12
Corner Infield
First Team
Ethan Jordan, DeKalb 11
Brady Schroeder, Columbia City 10
Second Team
Brody Bolyn, Norwell 11
Donnie Wiley, DeKalb 11
Honorable Mention
Gray Hoeppner, Leo 11
Noah Perkins, East Noble 12
Middle Infield
First Team
Cohden Brubaker, Leo 12
Parker Smith, DeKalb 11
Second Team
Brock Dailey, Columbia City 12
Andrew James, Bellmont 10
Honorable Mention
Isaiah Wellman, Bellmont 12
Logan Jordan, DeKalb 12
Outfield
First Team
Donavin Massing, Leo 12
Tyler Rebman, Leo 12
Drew Graft, Norwell 9
Second Team
Luke Graft, Norwell 11
Jack Eckert, Huntington North 10
Jackson Turnwald, New Haven 12
Honorable Mention
Trevor Walker, Bellmont 12
Tegan Irk, DeKalb 11
Bryce Dobson, DeKalb 12
Designated Player
First Team
Cam McCarver, Huntington North 12
Cade Shelton, Norwell 10
Second Team
Adin Miller, Columbia City 12
Honorable Mention
Eli Laurent, Bellmont 11
