Northeast 8 announces baseball all-conference teams

Leo led the Northeast 8 with four players on the conference's first-team all-league list: sophomore pitcher Kylar Decker, senior infielder Cohden Brubaker and senior outfielders Donavin Massing and Tyler Rebman.

Here is the complete list, broken down by position (numbers after school indicate grade)

Pitchers

First team

Brayden Risedorph, East Noble 12

Kylar Decker, Leo 10

Second Team

Chase Lenegar, Bellmont 12

Elijah Ehmke, DeKalb 11

Honorable Mention

Austin Oswalt, Huntington North 12

Lleyton Bailey, Norwell 11

Catchers

First Team

Sam Gladd, Columbia City 12

Second Team

Alex Leslie, DeKalb 11

Honorable Mention

Lucas Thorn, Huntington North 12

Magnuss Lee, Bellmont 12

Corner Infield

First Team

Ethan Jordan, DeKalb 11

Brady Schroeder, Columbia City 10

Second Team

Brody Bolyn, Norwell 11

Donnie Wiley, DeKalb 11

Honorable Mention

Gray Hoeppner, Leo 11

Noah Perkins, East Noble 12

Middle Infield

First Team

Cohden Brubaker, Leo 12

Parker Smith, DeKalb 11

Second Team

Brock Dailey, Columbia City 12

Andrew James, Bellmont 10

Honorable Mention

Isaiah Wellman, Bellmont 12

Logan Jordan, DeKalb 12

Outfield

First Team

Donavin Massing, Leo 12

Tyler Rebman, Leo 12

Drew Graft, Norwell 9

Second Team

Luke Graft, Norwell 11

Jack Eckert, Huntington North 10

Jackson Turnwald, New Haven 12

Honorable Mention

Trevor Walker, Bellmont 12

Tegan Irk, DeKalb 11

Bryce Dobson, DeKalb 12

Designated Player

First Team

Cam McCarver, Huntington North 12

Cade Shelton, Norwell 10

Second Team

Adin Miller, Columbia City 12

Honorable Mention

Eli Laurent, Bellmont 11

