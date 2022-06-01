All-District 2 tennis teams named

The All-District 2 tennis teams were released Wednesday, and the singles players honored include the following local players: Molli Runestad of Leo, Ellie Cook of Homestead, Victoria Skender of Carroll, Anna Topmiller of Homestead, Elina Locane of Angola, Kyndal Mynhier of East Noble, Olivia Seiking of Bellmont, Aubreyan Heyerly of Norwell and Ellen Reidy of Bishop Dwenger. The all-district doubles teams include Brea Harris and Ava Harris of Angola, Jessica Brust and Kaylee Mulligan of Bishop Dwenger, Mackinzie Toliver and Annabelle Johnson of Norwell and both Homestead teams of Rhegan Zitlaw and Grace Hansen and Lydis Stout and Elaina Schilt.

Holly Kimball of Norwell was named district coach of the year.