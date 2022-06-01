Leo golf sets school record in tournament win

Leo boys golf lowered its one-round scoring record to 290 in a tournament win at the Leo Hawk Invitational at Noble Hawk on Tuesday. The winning score was also a tournament record. Carroll placed second with a score of 314.

Leo's Justin Hicks was the individual medalist with a score of 66 (-5), which is also a Lions record.

The Lions, who are an honorable mention in the latest state-wide top 20 poll and undefeated in dual meets this season, next compete at the East Noble Sectional tournament at Noble Hawk on Friday, which will include many of the same teams as Tuesday's tournament.

