Heritage and Adams Central lead All-ACAC Baseball 2022 selections

Heritage and Adams Central each had three players honored on the All-ACAC baseball team, which was released Thursday. Heritage pitcher Dalton Wasson, outfielder Dalton White and infielder Barry Lomow were all named to the first time, as were Adams Central infielder Alex Curry, outfielder Blake Heyerly and catcher Jaron Hildebrand. The first team also includes Bluffton infielder Braxton Betancourt, Woodlan pitcher Carter Knoblauch and South Adams' AJ Dull as an at-large player.

The full all-conference teams are listed below:

All-ACAC Baseball Teams 2022

First Team

Infield 1 Quinn Faulkner – JC

Infield 2 Alex Curry – AC

Infield 3 Barry Lomow – H

Infield 4 Braxton Betancourt – B

Outfield 1 Dalton White – H

Outfield 2 Blake Heyerly – AC

Outfield 3 Dusty Pearson – JC

Pitcher 1 Dalton Wason – H

Pitcher 2 Carter Knoblauch – W

Catcher Jaron Hildebrand – AC

At-Large AJ Dull – SA

Second Team

Infield 1 Jackson Bearman – H

Infield 2 Evan Reynolds – SW

Infield 3 Branson Rheinhart – SW

Infield 4 Austin Stephenson – W

Outfield 1 Jake Snyder – W

Outfield 2 Dylan King – B

Outfield 3 Nick Neuenschwander – AC

Pitcher 1 Owen Wanner – SA

Pitcher 2 Kam Brown – AC

Catcher Tyler Redmon – H

At-Large Kyler Rolston – B

Honorable Mention – Sam Meyers – JC, Eli Garrett – B, Kedrick Sonnigsen – SW

AC – Adams Central B – Bluffton H – Heritage JC – Jay County SA – South Adams SW – Southern Wells W - Woodlan