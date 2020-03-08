VERBATIM: IU Health offering free virtual screenings for COVID-19

The following was released March 7 by Indiana University Health:

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana University Health has launched a virtual clinic to offer individuals in Indiana free virtual screenings for COVID-19 through the IU Health virtual care mobile app.

Staffed 24/7 with IU Health physicians, advance practice providers and registered nurses, the virtual clinic will screen patients from home, potentially eliminating the need to visit physician offices, urgent cares or emergency departments.

“Our first priority is the health and safety of our communities,” said Michele Saysana, MD, vice president of quality and safety, IU Health. “If you are experiencing symptoms or concerned you may have the virus, we recommend using this virtual clinic or calling your doctor before heading to an emergency department."

Based on the results of the screening, medical professionals will recommend and facilitate appropriate care or next steps.

To access the virtual clinic:

Download the free IU Health Virtual Visits app (Google Play oriTunes) orenroll on your computer.

Enroll by creating a free login and completing your personal profile.

Connect with the virtual hub, select “Coronavirus Screen” and find the appropriate pathway for care.

More information can be found on iuhealth.org.