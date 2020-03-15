Verbatim: Indiana State Police Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

The following was released Sunday, March 15, 2020, by the Indiana State Police:

A civilian employee of the Indiana State Police has a confirmed diagnosis of the COVID-19 virus.

The employee, who is assigned to the State Police’s Laboratory Division in Indianapolis, was admitted to a local hospital for a medical issue. Today, the employee received notice they tested positive for COVID-19 and remains hospitalized at this time.

A co-worker who was last known to have been working in close proximity has since self-quarantined at home out of an abundance of caution. State Police officials have been making notifications with additional co-workers throughout the day.

The Indiana State Police is working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health. We are continuing to monitor the situation and following accepted virus mitigation practices for the health and safety of its employees, their families and the greater community.

For up to date information on COVID-19, please visit the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus.