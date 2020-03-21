VERBATIM: Allen County SPCA temporarily closes

The following news release was issued by the Allen County SPCA on Saturday, March 21, 2020:

Effective 3/21/20, the Allen County SPCA is temporarily closed to the public.

To our faithful friends who have always provided for us in our times of need, if, during these difficult times, you find yourself needing help with your animal, please reach out to the shelter at 260-744-0454.

We will do our best to help you and your pets!

How you can help:

Donate online or donate in-kind items to provide supplies for the pets and people at the shelter.

View our Amazon Wish List here: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/HI2TF4F7VQ8?ref_=wl_share

Items may be sent to the shelter directly or dropped off at the shelter, 4914 S. Hanna Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46806.