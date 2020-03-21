Verbatim: An Undertaker's Take on COVID-19

This letter was sent by Daniel Blevins on Saturday, March 21, 2020:

The coronavirus will not change what death care professionals do. We have always been available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to care for a grieving family at a moment’s notice. We are accustomed to dealing with contagious diseases and making public health a priority. From the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s to common cases of Hepatitis and more rare, but extremely serious, cases of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease. If someone has died of it, we have cared for it. It’s what we do. We are trained to take universal precautions, to protect ourselves and those we come in contact with after the preparation of the deceased. We will, however, need to adapt our services in three primary areas of focus: Compassion, Compliance, and Concern. Let's call them The 3 Funeral C’s of COVID-19.

We will first and foremost continue to be compassionate to grieving families during the coronavirus pandemic and adapt our services accordingly. We will continue to offer every service we typically offer, from traditional viewings and burials, to cremation with memorial services, and everything in between. We will take every step possible to maintain a sense of normalcy and keep the focus on honoring the deceased, not the virus. For those that cannot be in attendance due to health concerns or the limitation on attendees, we will offer to live stream the service at no charge, or simply record it for the family to share. And for those that opt for a private service now, we will offer to host a public service at a later date at no additional cost to the family.

While the guidelines issued by the President recommended limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people, funeral homes in the State of Indiana have an obligation to comply with the Governor’s recommendations limiting gatherings to 50 or less people. When an obituary is published in a newspaper, it serves as a public notice and invitation from the family to attend the services. What over 15 years in funeral service has taught me is that you have no idea how many people will respond to that invitation. Because of this, we would encourage that families elect for a private service to limit the number of guests at any given time. If a family still wishes to hold public services, we will certainly honor their decisions and make every effort to limit the number of individuals gathered at any one time. We will, as we always have, follow the family’s wishes. Our business philosophy remains unchanged by the virus: if it isn’t illegal, or unethical, the answer is always yes.

Before addressing the third “C” of our adapting concerns, please let me address a myth. There is a widespread myth that death is never welcome. In many cases that is simply not true. There is the cancer patient that has suffered terribly for years and has now chosen comfort over another round of chemo. There is the grandmother that hasn’t recognized her children or grandchildren for years, and is trapped inside a body that has outlived her mind. There is the man who faced his illness in the eye, so he could walk his daughter down the aisle - now he is tired, the treatments hurt more than they help, and the outsized tumor cannot be excised. Yes, believe it or not, there are times when death finds a welcome mat at the door.

Yet at the same time, there is different mother that is fighting breast cancer tooth and nail just to be there for the birth of her first grandchild. There is the father that sacrificed and worked his whole life in spite of his health conditions, that just wants to live long enough to see his son graduate from the college he could never attend. And there is the child that struggles with asthma, with a whole life still ahead of them. My friends, nobody has a right to slip a welcome mat in front of their door. Death is not welcome there.

And that is my concern. Not for myself, but for my 86 year old grandfather, a retired pastor who is wise enough not to be out, and doesn’t need an unwelcome visit from COVID-19. We all have a duty to care for and protect the most vulnerable around us. So we must remember that the Governor’s recommendations, and President Trump’s guidelines laid out in the 15 Days to Slow The Spread are only temporary measures to prevent many untimely deaths. We must be concerned enough to care.

On a lighter note, you will not be asked to bring your own toilet paper to Yeager Funeral Home (BYOTP.) We have plenty of high grade toilet paper along with aloe Kleenex in the safe. We also have bottled water so you can avoid the drinking fountain. We will ask you to use hand sanitizer upon your arrival, and we only charge a dollar a spray. Just kidding, it’s free! It is also organic with a nice lavender scent. But sorry, no cash and carry, in-house use only.

Lastly, to my fellow millennials, yes, we are all being asked to make sacrifices. The best internet wisdom I’ve come across so far reminded us of this, “Your grandparents were called to war, you are being asked to sit on the couch.” Hopefully, we will all soon be back to arguing over who has the best chicken sandwich, Chick-Fil-A or Popeyes? Luckily, for now, both of their drive thru's are still open. Regardless of what lies ahead, please remember to be compassionate to those who have lost a loved one, and show them you care enough to comply.

Respectfully,

Daniel Blevins

Licensed Funeral Director & Owner, Yeager Funeral Home

Founder & Director, Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center