Kroger Announces Additional Measures to Protect Associates and Customers

(Indianapolis, IN) -- Kroger associates are on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis, ensuring Americans have access to food, services and other products during this unprecedented pandemic. The company now plans additional steps designed to protect the health and safety of our associates and customers. As a result, Kroger shoppers may soon see associates wearing protective masks and gloves.

Personal protective equipment is in short supply across the country, and we fully support America's health care workers having first priority to obtain it. We are asking government officials at all levels for help securing a priority place for all grocery workers -- after health care workers -- to have access to protective masks and gloves.

Soon, Kroger will begin installing plexiglass partitions at many cash registers, to further promote physical distancing. Many stores in the Kroger Family of Companies will begin the installation process this week. The partitions will be installed at every checklane, pharmacy counter and Starbucks register in our stores. We are also installing educational floor decals to promote physical distancing at checklanes and other counters.

Kroger continues to enhance its daily sanitation practices, including increased cleaning of commonly used areas such as cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, food service counters and shelves.

These and other recently announced steps will help Kroger ensure the safety of associates and help our communities flatten the curve while at the same time meeting our obligation to be there for our customers.