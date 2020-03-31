Gov. Holcomb Extends Restaurant, Bar Restrictions in COVID-19 Fight

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today signed two executive orders to aid in the fight against COVID-19. To see copies of the executive orders, click here: https://www.in.gov/gov/2384.htm

Executive order 20-14 extends the requirements for bars, nightclubs and restaurants to stay closed to dine-in patrons until April 6 at 11:59 p.m. They may continue to provide take-out and delivery services.

The Governor expects bars, nightclubs and restaurants to comply with the directive for the safety of Hoosiers in their communities without the need to call for enforcement measures. However, the state and local boards of health and the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission (ATC) have been directed by the Governor to take all available administrative and enforcement actions against establishments that continue to offer in-house dining services, in violation of the governor's order.

Executive order 20-15 eases government operations including permitting electronic notary services to remotely review and approve documents.

Additional steps taken by the state today include:

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will hold a virtual job fair for more than 1,000 construction and related positions at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 16.

To register for the INDOT Virtual Job Fair, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7684424500148015117.

All registrants will receive a link to the recording of the virtual job fair whether they are able to participate live or not.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education will offer free virtual FAFSA filing help for students and families from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 4.

Help will be available through the Commission's Learn More Indiana social media platforms: Facebook (facebook.com/LearnMoreIN), Instagram (@LearnMoreIndiana) and Twitter (@LearnMoreIN)