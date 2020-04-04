VERBATIM: One person dies, ten additional COVID-19 cases announced in Allen County

The following was issued by the Allen County Department of Health on Saturday, April 4:

Fort Wayne – Another Allen County resident has died from COVID-19 and ten have tested positive, bringing the total to 67 cases and three deaths Saturday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

The Department will not be able to provide specific information regarding each individual due to the continued increase in the number of positive cases. However, some basic demographic information is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/coronavirus may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers.