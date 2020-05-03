VERBATIM: ACPL Takes Phased Approach to Reopening

The following news release was issued by the Allen County Public Library on Sunday, May 3, 2020:

The staff of the Allen County Public Library will begin to return to ACPL buildings on Monday, May 4. However, a date has not yet been determined for when the public will once again have access to library facilities. In Governor Holcomb’s Back-On-Track Indiana timeline, libraries are designated as a separate category in terms of when and how they will be able to resume operations.

ACPL will be taking a phased approach as it moves toward resuming full operations. As employees return to ACPL buildings, they will be processing over 200,000 returned physical items, as well as preparing the 9,500 physical items that have been placed on Hold during the past several weeks. Staff will also be assessing each location and making necessary changes to public spaces and work flows in order to enforce physical distancing guidelines. As ACPL moves forward, library leadership will continue to rely on data and guidance from local and national health authorities.

Residents are encouraged to assist ACPL in planning and determining service priorities by participating in a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/B6JWRKC by May 10.

ACPL will continue to serve the community through its Virtual Library, online programs, and Ask A Librarian service. Soon, ACPL will also be introducing a new service model - curbside delivery of Holds.

Library users who have physical materials to return are asked to use the drop boxes that are available at all of ACPL branches. The global due date for physical items is Monday, May 4. However, there will be a grace period through Saturday, May 9.

Future updates will be posted at www.acpl.info and via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AllenCountyLibrary.