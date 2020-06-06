VERBATIM: Changing the future, together

The following news release was issued by Walmart on Saturday, June 6, 2020:

We know it takes more than talk—it takes action

The events surrounding the tragic, senseless death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have put a spotlight on the injustice that exists in our country. We know many of you are hurting, exhausted, angry, and discouraged right now—we are, too.

What is taking place is further proof we must stand together, push for change, and help build a more inclusive society. It’s not only what we believe, it’s also at the core of the most basic principles of human rights and justice.

We know that Walmart has a role to play in changing the future by making a positive impact on racial equity. We also know it takes more than talk—it takes action.

Inside the company, our work to recruit, develop, and support African Americans and other people of color will be even more of a priority. To influence and lead change in society more broadly, we are going to invest resources and develop plans to increase fairness, equity, and justice in aspects of everyday life. Specifically, we’re going to focus the power of Walmart on our nation’s financial, healthcare, education, and criminal justice systems. Building on what our business can do, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $100 million over five years through a new center for racial equity. The goal of the center will be to address racism in society head-on and accelerate change.

The doors of Walmart have always been open to everyone, and they always will be. A Walmart store isn’t just a place that’s in a community, it’s part of a community. It is representative of all America—and of all Americans. Our stores and clubs should be a place where every individual can feel welcome and know they will be treated with respect as they work or shop.

What our country is experiencing right now reminds us of the need for us to support each other and to come together. Until we, as a nation, address the hard realities of racial discrimination and injustice, we will never achieve the best of what we can be.

- Doug McMillon, Chief Executive Officer