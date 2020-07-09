VERBATIM: Festival announces online events and celebration as 52nd festival postpones to 2021 due to COVID- 19

The following news release was issued by the Three Rivers Festival Board on July 9, 2020:

When the Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors made the difficult decision to postpone the 52nd Three Rivers Festival to 2021 due to COVID-19, we also began work on alternative and virtual ways to celebrate Fort Wayne, our rivers, and everything that makes our community strong. Our annual opening ceremony would have taken place on Friday, July 10. Instead, we will take that day to join Mayor Tom Henry in proclaiming “Jerry White Day” and celebrate the 50 years of volunteerism with the Three Rivers Festival. Jerry has been an active board member and an integral part of this community event and has been a wonderful example to others on giving back to the community and making a difference. Here are other events on the schedule for our 2020 Virtual Celebration:

? This Saturday, July 11, at noon, the Three Rivers Festival has teamed up with ABC 21 WPTA for the “Best of the Three Rivers Festival Parade.” This televised special will look back at the floats and fun over the past few decades at one of TRF’s biggest events.

? We are also excited to announce a special boat tour video of our three rivers being produced with WANE-TV to share the history and growth of one of the city’s most prominent features. Details on how to view this special will be announced soon.

? Each year, we celebrate Fort Wayne’s diverse community with our International Village event. There are several opportunities to participate including a scavenger hunt highlighting international points of interest in downtown Fort Wayne, an ethnic food selfie challenge promoting local ethnic restaurants, and local cultural performances that will be shared on TRF social media. Details for these International Village events can be found at http://threeriversfestival.org/

? Trivia Night at the Three Rivers Festival will continue as an online event with the help of Tincture of Trivia. A one-hour online trivia competition will be held on Wednesday, July 15. Details are available at http://threeriversfestival.org/

? The Fort Wayne Museum of Art Chalk Walk has been a trademark event held on Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne since 2000. We encourage families and artists to participate in their Chalk Walk at Home. Details can be found at https://www.fwmoa.org/Event/chalkwalk

We’ll also highlight some of the great memories of festivals past on our social media accounts throughout July. Please stay connected with us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/ThreeRiversFestival/ and https://www.instagram.com/threeriversfestival/, These virtual events are made possible by Ruoff Home mortgage, Steel Dynamics Inc. (SDI), Sweetwater, the Allen County Commissioners, the City of Fort Wayne, Current Mechanical, JB Towers, and C Henry Steel. The Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors still encourages all our guests and patrons to continue to follow social distancing and safety recommendations. We cannot wait to bring our community together for our 52nd Three Rivers Festival in 2021.