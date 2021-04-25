VERBATIM: Three NACS board members issue statement

Three members of the Northwest Allen County Schools board released this statement on Sunday, April 25, 2021:

As individual members of the Board of School Trustees of Northwest Allen County Schools, the undersigned stand firmly by our mission to provide a healthy and safe learning environment for all learners.

This is true regardless of race, religion, national origin, disability, gender, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, native language, or any other protected characteristic.

We apologize for the alienating comments made by one school board member at the work session on April 21st.

The opinions shared by one board member reflect only his own views and opinions, they are not shared by us individually, and should not be interpreted as those of the board as a whole.

We remain committed to equally serve all students, staff and the entire NACS community each and every day.

Ron Felger

Liz Hathaway

Kristi Schlatter