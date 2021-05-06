VERBATIM: Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry leaving political options open

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry issued the following statement on Thursday, May 6, 2021:

"The City of Fort Wayne has achieved several major successes in recent months. As your Mayor, and with the bipartisan support of many, we are poised to continue that unprecedented momentum. I am well aware that no person has served five terms as Mayor of the City of Fort Wayne. While it would be an honor to serve a fifth term as Mayor, no decisions have been made and all options remain open as to my political future."