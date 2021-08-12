Verbatim: Day 3: Indiana Michigan Power Restores Service to More than 54,000 Customers

The following was issued by Indiana-Michigan Power on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021:

After Severe Storms Causes Widespread Damage:

Crews restored power to more than 5,000 customers, since 4:30 p.m.

Majority of customers without service remain in Elkhart, Ind. and Three Rivers, Mich.

Exceeded restoration estimates in Buchanan and Benton Harbor, Mich., and in Fort Wayne and South Bend, Ind.

With more than 1,000 workers on the ground in storm damaged neighborhoods and communities, Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) crews are making significant progress. Amid the heat, humidity and rain – I&M has restored more than 5,000 customers since 4:30 p.m., with approximately 9,600 customers remaining without service. That’s down from 22,000 customers this morning and 64,000 in total since Tuesday, after multiple storm systems wreaked havoc.

OUTAGE NUMBERS (as of 8:30 p.m.):

Thanks to the safe and efficient work of I&M, AEP Ohio, Appalachian Power, the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) employees and contractors, a majority of customers have seen their lights turn back on before the estimated time of restoration. This includes Buchanan and Benton Harbor areas are restored, with only one customer remaining out in Buchanan. Crews have already exceeded their 90% restoration estimates in the of Fort Wayne and South Bend areas.

ESTIMATED TIMES OF RESTORATION (ETRs):

Below are the estimated times of restoration for the harder hit areas, which require more in-depth repairs:

90% of Elkhart area customers are estimated to be restored by 6 p.m. tomorrow (Friday) night.

90% of Three Rivers, Mich. area customers are estimated to be restored by 10 p.m. tomorrow (Friday) night.

I&M understands the inconvenience of being without service, and appreciates the patience from customers as employees work as safely and quickly as possible. I&M encourages customers to use the Indiana Michigan Power app to report and monitor the status of any outage affecting your home or business IndianaMichiganPower.com/App.

See the location and status of outages using our outage map at IndianaMichiganPower.com/OutageMap.

CREW AND DAMAGE UPDATE:

Line workers, tree crews, damage assessors, meter specialists, contractors and countless behind-thescenes I&M employees, are still restoring power to customers and will until the last customer has service.

TOTAL: 9,623

Indiana: 5,530 Michigan: 4,093

Fort Wayne area: 27 Benton Harbor area: Restored

South Bend area: 183 Buchanan area: 1

Elkhart area: 5,320 Three Rivers area: 4,092

OUTAGE UPDATE

8-12-2021 | 9:00 p.m.

The damage is widespread and causing additional challenges due to hard to access locations, such as in backyards and alleyways.

So far, 66 broken poles, 32 damaged transformers, 29 damaged broken pole crossarms and 277 individual downed spans of power lines have been discovered.