VERBATIM: Indiana Michigan Power is Powering the Next Restoration Effort as Crews Deploy to Northeast Coast in Advance of Hurricane Henri

The following announcement was released by Indiana Michigan Power on August 21, 2021:

300 employees and contractors travelling to the east coast today ahead of the hurricane to begin restoration efforts as soon as it’s safe.

Line workers, forestry experts, safety personnel and more will assist fellow energy companies and customers.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is answering the call for mutual assistance ahead of a historic hurricane set to strike New England. I&M crews are Powering the Next Restoration Effort as they travel to the east coast to aid in power restoration efforts.

300 I&M employees and contractors will help return customers to service in the wake of Hurricane Henri. Crews will arrive in Connecticut ahead of the storm to be ready to help restore power once the weather has cleared and it’s safe.

“Indiana Michigan Power is dedicated to providing safe and reliable electric service to our customers in Indiana and Michigan and across the country,” said Steve Baker, I&M president and chief operating officer. “Being able to lend a helping hand to those who have been impacted by mother-nature is a cornerstone of our company. I’m grateful and proud of I&M employees who are answering the call to serve those in the path of this storm.”

Employees and contractors from across I&M’s service territory, including the Fort Wayne area, Muncie/Marion area, South Bend/Elkhart area and Southwest Michigan are currently on the road.

I&M wants to ensure customers, even though crews are deployed to assist with the hurricane, the company is ready and prepared to respond if outages occur here at home. Our experienced energy professionals have a long history of working safely to restore communities in the wake of natural disasters. I&M operates through mutual assistance agreements with utilities across the nation and we always stand available.

Customers and our communities can follow I&M’s restoration efforts on our social media pages, including Facebook and Twitter, and on our website www.IndianaMichiganPower.com.