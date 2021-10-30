Verbatim: Silver Alert issued on woman missing from Rushville

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Rushville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Shelby Wilmer, a 26 year old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 176 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a nightgown.

Shelby is missing from Rushville, Indiana which is 49 miles southeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 12:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Shelby Wilmer, contact the Rushville Police Department at 765-932-3907 or 911.