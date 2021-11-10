Thanksgiving Eve fireworks return to Parkview Field

The Fort Wayne TinCaps released the following statement Wednesday night:

The Fort Wayne TinCaps are excited to announce the return of the Parkview Field Holiday Fireworks presented by Pizza Hut on Wednesday, Nov. 24 as part of Downtown Fort Wayne’s Night of Lights.

The free fireworks show is set for 8 p.m., concluding a HolidayFest kickoff around the city. Parkview Field’s gates will open at 6 p.m.

“After last year’s event was canceled by the pandemic, we’re so glad to see the Night of Lights back,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “Thanks to our partners with the Downtown Improvement District and Pizza Hut for making this family-friendly festivity possible.”

“Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne is proud to partner with the TinCaps for this year’s Parkview Field Holiday Fireworks,” said Todd Hollman, President and CEO of Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne, Inc. “As a Fort Wayne native myself, I have fond memories from my childhood of going downtown to see the lights. We’re glad to play a role in seeing this Fort Wayne family tradition continue.”

While the event is free to the general public (no ticket required), a limited number of special tickets are on sale that provide access to Parkview Field’s heated, indoor Suite Level.

Suites packages are available starting at $350. That covers 20 tickets for a suite rental as well as food and drinks.

Separately, Club Seats can be purchased for $5, offering the chance to also buy food and drinks from the Suite Level Lounge Bar, which will be open from 6 until 9 p.m.

Concession Stand 2 on the concourse will be open for all guests with items such as hot cocoa, coffee, beer, soft drinks, water, hot dogs, chicken tenders, burgers, and snacks.

Note that Parkview Field’s North Gate on Jefferson Boulevard (center-field concourse area) will close at 7:45 p.m. in advance of the fireworks.

