Verbatim: Police Impersonator reported in Warsaw

On November 12, 2021, the Warsaw Police Department took a report of a victims account of police impersonation that occurred in the late evening hours of November 2nd. At approximately 11:30 p.m. an adult female stated that she was stopped in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 in the approximate area of Springhill Road by a black Toyota SUV that had a single blue rotating light on top of the roof. A subject identified as a tall white male, muscular build, with blue eyes, came up to the drivers window and ordered her to get out. When the victim questioned what she did wrong, the male subject, wearing a black polo shirt, black ball cap, and black face mask, told her she was under arrest, and she needed to get out and go back to his vehicle. She observed what she described as a duty belt being worn by the suspect and he had a handgun in a holster on his right side. The suspect put his hand on top of the holstered weapon attempting to intimidate her into complying with his order. The victim, now believing this was not a police officer, fled the scene.

This incident was later reported to an employer, and it was believed a family member reported it to our department. However, that never happened, causing a delay in the information. The Warsaw Police Department requests that any tips regarding this case be immediately forwarded to the detective division at (574)385-2208. This investigation is ongoing.