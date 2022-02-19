Verbatim: Silver alert

The Wabash County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of Brooklyn Whitt-King, a 14 year old white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a white hoodie and ripped jeans.

Brooklyn is missing from Wabash, Indiana which is 83 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:30 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Brooklyn Whitt-King, contact the Wabash County Sheriff's Department at 260-563-1111 or 911.

