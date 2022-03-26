Verbatim: Missing Person / Silver Alert

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Rodney Dunbar II, a 29 year old black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black stocking cap, black coat, gray sweatpants, and gray slippers.

Rodney is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 126 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, at 8:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Rodney Dunbar II, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.