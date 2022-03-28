Parkview Health seeks feedback on area health needs

Parkview Health released the following statement today:

Community survey being conducted online, in person and via mail

Parkview Health is launching a Community Health Needs Assessment, a survey that uses public feedback to identify priorities for resources, education and programming. Anyone residing in the Parkview service area is invited to take the survey, available online at Parkview.com/CHNASurvey.

As a not-for-profit, community-owned health system, Parkview uses the Community Health Needs Assessment in its strategic planning process and in the development of community health improvement plans. Conducted every three years, the assessment is also shared with community organizations and leaders to assist in their planning and to encourage opportunities for collaboration.

“The Community Health Needs Assessment is a valuable tool in helping us make a difference in the health and well-being of the region,” said Sarah GiaQuinta, MD, vice president, community health and equity, Parkview Health. “The survey helps us better understand area health outcomes and identify the barriers to health that many face each day, such as access to healthy food, transportation, childcare, and housing. Each community we serve is unique, and it’s important to obtain input from individuals who reside in and provide services throughout the region. We want everyone to feel heard and valued.”

Community participation is vital to the survey, and Parkview values feedback from all residents. To obtain as many responses as possible, the survey is available online, and it will be mailed to random households in northeast Indiana. Additionally, teams will be sent out to collect responses in person. The survey is available in English, Spanish and Burmese.

Responses are anonymous and no personal identifying information is required. The survey will take 5 to 10 minutes to complete.

The assessment will be conducted in the following Indiana counties served by Parkview Health: Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Wabash and Whitley. Anyone age 18 and older in the above counties is eligible to participate.

The survey and analysis are being conducted by the Parkview Health Services and Informatics Research team. To take the survey online, visit Parkview.com/CHNASurvey.