Monday, April 11, 2022 5:10 pm
'Hairspray' delayed 30 minutes tonight
The Embassy Theatre issued the following statement
Due to circumstances beyond our control, the start time of Hairspray at the Embassy Theatre tonight has been pushed back 30 minutes to 8 p.m. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience.
Doors will still open at 6:30 p.m. The Embassy team is opening additional space inside the facility for patrons to wait.
If you have any questions, please contact the STAR BANK box office at 260-424-5665.
