Verbatim: Silver alert

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Sullivan County Sheriffs Department is investigating the disappearance of Kylee Arnett, a 15 year old white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a white Nike sweatshirt, jeans and glasses.

Kylee is missing from Sullivan, Indiana which is 90 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 9:43 am. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kylee Arnett, contact the Sullivan County Sheriffs Department at 812-268-3408 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.