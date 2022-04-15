Friday, April 15, 2022 7:17 pm
Verbatim: Silver alert
A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.
The Sullivan County Sheriffs Department is investigating the disappearance of Kylee Arnett, a 15 year old white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a white Nike sweatshirt, jeans and glasses.
Kylee is missing from Sullivan, Indiana which is 90 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 9:43 am. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Kylee Arnett, contact the Sullivan County Sheriffs Department at 812-268-3408 or 911.
This concludes this Silver Alert.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story
More stories
- Verbatim: April 15: Allen County COVID-19 update
- Verbatim: Kosciusko REMC Reports Significant Outages
- Verbatim: Combined sewer overflow warning today
- Verbatim: Vehicle charging stations on Wayne and Berry streets now operational
- Verbatim: Union Street Market announces 5 new merchants
- Verbatim: Three Rivers Festival announces concert lineup