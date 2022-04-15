Friday, April 15, 2022 9:48 pm
Verbatim: Silver alert - Faith Williams
Associated Press
The Sullivan County Sheriffs Department is investigating the disappearance of Faith Williams, a 15 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 165 pounds, black hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Faith is missing from Carlisle, Indiana which is 95 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Faith Williams, contact the Sullivan County Sheriffs Department at 812-268-3408 or 911.
This concludes this Silver Alert.
