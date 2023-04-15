Continuing in athletics after college is difficult for the vast majority of athletes. For runners, however, while professional opportunities are limited, continuing to train and perform at a high level recreationally is an open road.
The Boston Marathon, the 127th running of which takes place Monday, is one such opportunity where everyone can join in the celebration of achievement and success in qualifying, but also appreciate the continued progress in the sport.
“It was definitely a transition running a lot by myself (after college) but my routine now is that I go to work and go home on the treadmill or go outside and run,” Manchester graduate Mariah Jordan said. “I use it as my stress relief so a lot of time it’s nice to get an hour to myself. Some days are hard to get out the door and I procrastinate. I saw a professional say that on their social media the other day, so it’s reassuring to know it happens to everyone.”
Jordan, 28, was a two-time NCAA Division III cross country national championship qualifier for the Spartans, and qualified in 10,000 meters on the track as a senior in 2017.
“I don’t have a coach now so I took my last college training block and adjusted that based on longer workouts and longer recovery runs,” Jordan said. “I did my first (marathon that way) and that one luckily went well. I’ve tweaked workouts here and there, depending on if the race is in the fall or spring. I switch the treadmill minutes to miles outside (if it’s in the fall).”
Jordan finished third at the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival half marathon in September 2017, finishing in 1 hour, 25 minutes and 33 seconds. She went on to run her debut marathon in 2:58:58 at Indianapolis Monumental five weeks later.
Her personal best now sits at 2:47:49 from Glass City Marathon in Toledo in 2021, and ran a Boston Marathon course personal best of 2:52:06 later that year.
“A course (personal best) is my goal for Boston this year,” Jordan said. “It’s weather-dependent and I’ve been looking at the weather every single day. I’m trying to control what I can control and then the biggest thing that day is to stay hydrated and just trust your training block and get your nutrition along the way.”
DeKalb graduate and current teacher Mark Beckmann, 26, also capitalizes on his experiences and successes at Central Michigan, building on the mileage foundation he built there.
“My coach my senior year at CMU was Jason Hartmann, who got fourth place at the Boston Marathon twice (2012 and 2013),” he said. “We ran a lot of high mileage with him (70 to 100 miles per week). I was used to doing high mileage and higher intensity workouts from him. I’ve learned a lot and I’ve adapted it. I go out and run a minimum 10 miles per day. Marathon training is basically 99 percent aerobic, 1 percent anaerobic so it’s a lot of just easy mileage.”
Beckmann’s collegiate career ended with two blows: the COVID pandemic in March of 2020, and Central Michigan discontinuing the men’s track and field program just a couple of months later.
Despite having the opportunity to transfer schools to complete his NCAA eligibility, Beckmann eagerly jumped the opportunity to join the staff at DeKalb Middle School.
“I really didn’t have a chance to go back and have my last year,” he said. “Ultimately, I’m fortunate that it was able to work out. I was able to get a middle school coaching position and the PE position opened up in the summer. I am bummed, but at the end of the day, it all worked out. I always wanted to be back at DeKalb.”
Beckmann ran his first marathon in Columbus in 2021 in 2:40:09, qualifying him for the 2022 Boston Marathon where he ran 2:40:55.
With his sights set on completing the six World Majors (Boston, Chicago, New York, London, Berlin, and Tokyo), Beckmann set a personal best at Chicago in October of 2:35:43.
He is running Berlin in September and New York in November.
“Boston is a different marathon,” he said. “If you ask anyone to name a marathon, they’ll say Boston. It’s the one they know, it’s the most famous in the world,” he said. “The event is amazing, the expo is so cool, the course itself is famous. It doesn’t change.
“I’ll be in corral one, wave one, right behind the elites. It’ll be pretty fast. Last year, I learned not to go out hard those first few miles. You just have to be prepared for those big hills. If the hills have a name, you know it’ll be difficult. Heartbreak Hill was the one that got me last year.”
Coaching and mentoring the DeKalb distance squad also gives Beckmann the opportunity to get his own mileage in while also inspiring his athletes and students with his continued endeavors.
“Whenever I get back from a marathon, my kids always ask, ‘Did you run a marathon?’ because I’m walking funny,” Beckmann said. “The kids at the school know what Boston is. They’re excited and make cards and signs. I have a parent volunteer and she’ll track me during the school day.
“I appreciate the support of the staff and through high school, college, and doing all these marathons. I appreciate it. I hope that one day I inspire one of my students to do this.”