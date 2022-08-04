Bowen Health Clinic in Huntington is partnering with Genoa Healthcare to expand services for its patients to include an on-site pharmacy.
The new pharmacy is accessible in the lobby of Bowen Health Clinic in Huntington which opened in March inside Bowen Center. The pharmacy serves Bowen Center and Bowen Health Clinic patients and can fill any medication, Bowen said.
Bowen Center, Bowen Health Clinic and Genoa Healthcare Pharmacy in Huntington are located at 2860 Northpark Ave. Pharmacy hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By integrating mental and physical healthcare and now Genoa Healthcare Pharmacy services under one roof, the center’s goal is to reach underserved populations to improve their quality of life and extend their life expectancy by treating the whole person.