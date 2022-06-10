In a classroom with a group of 12 children, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne announced a new collaboration with Kagera Advancement Inc. – a health and education initiative for children in Tanzania.
Kagera also donated $10,000 to the local Boys & Girls Clubs.
Mulokozi Lugakingira, Fort Wayne oral surgeon, started Kagera in 2016 with his wife, Kos, to give back to Tanzania. Now, Lugakingira said, they believe their nonprofit foundation has grown enough to give back to local organizations through collaboration and donation.
“It feels amazing,” Kos Lugakingira said, “for us to be able to give back to the boys and girls. This is a dream.”
Joe Jordan, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs, said this partnership “is huge” for his organization. Jordan is excited for the local club to expand and support work in another country.
“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne is lucky to live in this community,” he said. “We have a generous, caring community.”