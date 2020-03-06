BF Goodrich eliminating 80 jobs

The BF Goodrich will eliminate 80 hourly jobs at its Woodburn tire manufacturing plant before June 30, a spokesman confirmed Thursday.

The operation, a unit of Michelin North America, is cutting the jobs as part of the company's “ongoing plans to stabilize production levels,” said Eric Bruner, a Michelin North America spokesman.

“This layoff has been evaluated over several months. The company and union have worked together to achieve the best result for all employees,” Bruner said in an email.

Brian Cicora, vice president of United Steelworkers Local 715, which represents the affected workers, declined to comment Thursday.

The local plant employs about 1,550 hourly and salaried workers, Bruner said.

The total will decline to about 1,475 after the cuts.

U.S. employers have announced 124,395 job cuts this year as of Feb. 29, according to data released Thursday by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a global outplacement and business and executive coaching firm.

That number was a 4% decrease from the first two months of 2019, the report said.

Technology and retail firms eliminated the most positions. Companies in the transportation sector placed third with 10,056 jobs lost.

“Restructuring claimed 40,581 jobs, while unit and store closings claimed another 38,175 so far this year,” the report said. “Lost contracts accounted for 7,179 cuts this year, while bankruptcy was cited for 4,979 cuts.”

sslater@jg.net