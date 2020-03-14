Virus angst challenge for grocers

The coronavirus is taxing the ability of some grocery retailers to keep store shelves stocked – at least with some items such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

And in the midst of the public health concerns, stores are increasing efforts to keep shopping areas, including self-checkouts and other parts of their buildings, sanitized for customers and employees to protect against COVID-19, now declared a global pandemic.

“We believe that everyone deserves to have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials, especially in times of uncertainty. That's why our teams are working so hard to keep our stores clean, open and stocked. That's why we took the precautionary step on March 2 to limit the number of cold, flu and sanitary products per order, ... so everyone can have access to the items they need,” Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said in a Thursday statement emailed Friday to media.

Kroger said its steps include sanitizing restrooms more frequently and restocking with supplies, including soap, paper towels and hand sanitizer. It has also added extra hand sanitizer at cashier stations, food service counters and other key areas.

Walmart this week said it was seeing increased traffic because of concerns about the virus.

On Friday, President Donald Trump declared the pandemic a national emergency. He had executives from major retailers, including Walmart, Walgreens and Target, join him at his late-afternoon news conference to assure the public they were doing what they can to keep access to goods flowing.

Some groceries in recent years have implemented options that allow customers to order items online and have them delivered or picked up at the store without making rounds through the aisles.

Concerns about the virus have led people to stock up on cleaning and other items. Some customers finding some items out of stock have vented through social media, including Facebook.

Walmart said it will try to keep “stores stocked and prices fair.”

As for high-demand items, Walmart said it was working to replenish those quickly, including diverting products to areas of the country where they are most needed and routing deliveries directly to stores.

Store managers were authorized to manage their inventory, including limiting how much consumers could buy of items with unusually high demand.

The Coldwater Road Walmart, for example, had a sign on empty shelving that is normally filled with toilet paper that it was limiting sales to two per customer on disinfect wipes, toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

The Meijer store on Lima Road late Thursday was out of toilet paper, and Kleenex options in the same aisle looked slim. Meijer did not respond to a Friday inquiry about shortages and restocking items.

