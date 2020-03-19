Local GM plant to shut down Friday

General Motors is shutting down its assembly plants throughout North America, including the Fort Wayne plant, according to company and union news releases. The shutdown is part of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "cold shutdown" will be at the end of the second shift Friday, with other departments starting earlier, according to the release from Local 2209 of the United Auto Workers.

GM's news release said plants will stay closed until at least March 30 .

"Our body shop will begin to strip out at approximately 8 p.m. this evening (Thursday), and the remaining shops thereafter. All employees are asked to empty their lockers and refrigerators and take personal items home," the union's release says.

“GM and the UAW have always put the health and safety of the people entering GM plants first, and we have agreed to a systematic, orderly suspension of production to aid in fighting COVID-19/coronavirus,” said Mary Barra, GM president and chief executive officer.

“We have been taking extraordinary precautions around the world to keep our plant environments safe and recent developments in North America make it clear this is the right thing to do now."

