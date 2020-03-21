Walmart hiring more, gifting current staff

Walmart plans to hire 150,000, including 2,000 in Indiana, to help respond to increased demand from shoppers.

The new jobs will be added by the end of May, a news release said.

And employees who have already been helping the retailer keep its doors open during the coronavirus public health threat will soon be rewarded with bonuses.

Walmart's latest announcements come amid other retailers in the past week saying they would boost employment. Amazon.com said it needed to hire 100,000 across the U.S. to keep up with orders. Meijer said it could hire 30 to 40 people per store. Kroger said it had about 100 openings in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana.

While groceries often have openings for good workers, they have been challenged to meet demand for cleaning products, toilet paper and other items as more people are being told to work from home and limit going out, even for church gatherings.

Walmart will provide more than $365 million in cash bonuses to hourly employees in the U.S. All those employed by the company as of March 1 will qualify, and it will pay out on April 2.

In addition, the company said it will accelerate the next scheduled quarterly bonus for associates a month early. The early bonus payout will add up to $180 million nationwide.

“Walmart associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty in serving our customers during these unprecedented times,” Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon said in a statement.

