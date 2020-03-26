Jobs opening in region due to outbreak

Northeast Indiana Works and WorkOne Northeast are working with more than 50 employers who are trying to fill jobs, amid thousands of workers being sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic.

Grocery stores that this month announced hiring sprees to keep up with customer demand are on the list, but so are numerous other sectors.

Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana is trying to hire 90 people, according to a list Northeast Indiana Works provided. Officials there could not be reached for comment late Wednesday afternoon.

Menards in Angola hopes to add 30, Manpower is looking for 30 and Purdue University Fort Wayne seeks 24.

The list also includes Accugear Manufacturing, Kaman Industrial Technologies, Cintas, Aperion Care, Christian Care Retirement Community, New Horizons Baking Co. and Trilogy Health Services.

Detailed numbers for about 35 of the employers on the Northeast Indiana Works list show more than 475 jobs available.

Rick Farrant, a spokesman for the agency, provided the job opening numbers for many of the businesses Wednesday.

“This is an ever-changing list, literally by the hour,” he said.

On Tuesday, figures from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development showed a dramatic spike in jobless claims for Allen County residents, with 3,561 applying for the first time during the week ending March 21. The week before, just 115 county residents were first-time applicants.

Many retail workers, particularly in restaurants only allowed to offer drive-thru and carryout service, have been affected by guidelines restricting large gatherings. But manufacturing has taken a hit, too.

“We have now documented that manufacturers in northeast Indiana have laid off at least 10,000 workers,” Farrant said through email. “The number, of course, is larger; we know about layoffs in which the number of affected employees has not been provided to us.”

Most employers hiring have information about the openings on their websites, Farrant said.

“It's hard to tell at this point if the hiring activity will counterbalance the layoffs because we don't know how successful the companies will be in recruiting workers,” he said. “The question of whether people should wait out the layoffs or look for a new job, even a temporary position, is a good one and should be addressed on a case-by-case basis, because a number of factors could be involved, including whether a person has filed for unemployment.”

