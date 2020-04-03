Stocks fall again after another dismal report on job losses

NEW YORK -- Stocks fell again on Wall Street following the latest grim reading on the toll that the coronavirus is having on jobs as the economy grinds to a halt.

The government reported earlier Friday that more than 700,000 jobs were lost last month, and investors and economists expect that far worse data is on the way.

Many businesses have shut down in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The market losses accelerated after New York announced its biggest daily jump yet in deaths. The S&P 500 fell 1.5%, capping its third down week in the last four.