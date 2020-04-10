Area jobless claims fall, still 'jarring'

First-time claims from Allen County residents seeking unemployment benefits dropped to 6,848 for the week ending April 3, down from 9,950 the previous week.

The Economic Growth Region that includes Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties also dropped, according to figures released Thursday.

The region had 14,942 claims last week compared with 21,234 the previous week.

“It's a relief to see the numbers go down locally and regionally last week, but the sheer volume of these claims for three weeks remains jarring,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute. “I would caution against interpreting this shift as an improvement. It is far too early to predict how this will play out for the next three to six months.”

The coronavirus outbreak was declared a global pandemic in early March, prompting Indiana and other states to ask businesses to scale back operations to slow the spread. Those changes have sidelined thousands of workers.

For the three weeks ending March 21, March 28 and April 3, Allen County had 20,359 first-time claims while the overall Fort Wayne economic region had 42,279.

The Fort Wayne region had the most first-time claims of the state's 12 Economic Growth Regions, local officials said.

The manufacturing industry again led the region in initial claims with 5,399 for the week ending April 3, compared with 11,655 the previous week. Retail trade was second with 1,296 initial claims, the figures show.

Indiana Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne said Thursday that Indiana has just had the second highest number of claims ever.

During a press conference Gov. Eric Holcomb hosted Thursday, Payne said 175,195 unemployment benefit claims have already been paid in April. A year ago, during all of April, 71,000 claims were paid.

Payne acknowledged some workers trying to get answers may be frustrated with the response time.

Rick Farrant, communications director with Northeast Indiana Works, said those still trying to file for unemployment benefits or ask questions about claims will need to be patient.

State Workforce Development officials have “been ramping up to handle the truly unprecedented number of filings and information requests,” Farrant said in a statement, “and hopefully people will increasingly find it easier to get assistance.”

