Local supermarkets see demand spike

Kroger didn't quantify it but describes the increased demand for grocery delivery since mid-March as “astronomical.”

That has affected how quickly customers trying to stay at home amid the global coronavirus pandemic can get groceries.

Meijer has also experienced a surge in delivery requests.

“Customers can still order online, but like many retailers we've seen demand for home delivery and pickup increase dramatically, so available times over past few weeks have filled up quickly,” spokesman Joseph Hirschmugl said through email.

“We are doing our best to manage the need for our customers. When ordering on Meijer.com, customers who are having issues scheduling a delivery can keep their carts saved and check back through the day as additional time slots become available.”

Kroger spokesman Eric C. Halvorson said customers would be wise to allow a little cushion for its Instacart service because delivery could take a day or two.

“In the days before COVID, Instacart could deliver groceries as quickly as two hours after a customer placed an order,” Halvorson said through email.

Grocery retailers have recently announced limits - if necessary - to the number of customers allowed inside at one time to further enable social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Along with the grocery delivery option, larger grocery chains, including Meijer, Kroger and Walmart, offer online shopping with customers later picking up their orders. Pickup can cost about half the delivery price of nearly $10.

“This part of the grocery business will be a compelling topic for study in the months ahead,” Halvorson said. “When we launched the curbside service, customers repeatedly told me 'this has changed my life.' Now, we see increased demand because of the health crisis. I suspect many of the new customers will remain Kroger e-commerce shoppers when life returns to normal.”

Walmart said it has seen a “significant increase” in grocery delivery requests and can fill some within four hours. The retailer said in a statement it is “working hard to open more and more availability while still ensuring we're able to get customers the items they want.”

