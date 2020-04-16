Lenders seek advice, more funds

Indiana lenders are calling for better guidance and more money from federal agencies administering a $350 billion loan fund for small businesses impaired by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The rules of the game are changing day by day,” Amber Van Til, president of the Indiana Bankers Association, said during a Wednesday conference call arranged by U.S. Rep. Jim Banks.

Van Til and others said lenders are struggling to keep up with the high demand for business loans as states have restrained many commercial activities in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

“We feel like we're going to let our clients down just because of the overwhelming number of applications,” said Jim Ryan, chief executive officer of Evansville-based Old National Bank.

Banks, R-3rd, said lenders and borrowers have reported “a lot of success” obtaining money through the Paycheck Protection Program but that “there have been a lot of bumps along the road as well.”

The fast-depleting loan fund is run by the Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration. North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, the ranking Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, said the SBA's loan application volume in the past 12 days has been 15 times its volume for all of 2019.

McHenry compared the SBA to a “duct-taped 1964 Volkswagen Beetle that is going a million miles an hour, and it's mostly working. Not perfectly, because it's still a 1964 Volkswagen Beetle and not mint condition.”

He described the Paycheck Protection Program as “the most popular undertaking” of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The program since April 3 has offered low-interest loans to cover payroll and other costs for businesses with fewer than 500 employees, forgiving repayment for those that retain or restore their workforces at Feb. 15 levels.

Through Monday, lenders had approved more than 1 million loans totaling nearly $248 billion, the SBA reported, including almost 24,000 loans in Indiana totaling about $6 billion.

Mark Bruin, president of the National Bank of Indianapolis, said on Banks' conference call that the Paycheck Protection Program would have had “a much smoother rollout” had the Treasury Department and SBA consulted lenders when designing it. Bruin and others complained that lenders are required to process each loan within 10 days, a time frame that “seems kind of arbitrary,” according to Mike Rechin, president of Muncie-based First Merchants Bank.

Lenders also said they want clarified guidance on loan forgiveness, guarantees and the application process for business partnerships – as well as more federal money to lend.

“We don't want any local businesses that credit unions are serving to still be in the pipeline and funding run out when the hard cap is hit,” said John McKenzie, president of the Indiana Credit Union League.

Van Til said bankers are “wondering what to tell consumers and customers who have applications in the pipeline that haven't yet been processed.”

Congressional leaders have been negotiating spending an additional $250 billion for the program, an amount McHenry predicted would be approved in the next two weeks.

Rechin said the loan program has been “working pretty well” overall. “It's been a great program,” said David Findlay, president Warsaw-based Lake City Bank.

