Markets rises for 2nd week

NEW YORK – In Wall Street's tug of war between hope and pessimism about the novel coronavirus pandemic, hope is pulling back. U.S. stocks joined a worldwide rally Friday and closed out their first back-to-back weekly gain since the market began selling off two months ago.

The S&P 500 jumped 2.7% Friday, following up on even bigger gains in Europe and Asia, as investors latched onto several strands of hope about progress in the fight against the new coronavirus. They included the White House's release of guidelines for states to reopen their economies and a very early but encouraging report on a possible treatment for COVID-19.

The gains came even as scary data piled higher about the economic and human toll of the virus, which has killed more than 150,000 worldwide and forced the Chinese economy to shrink a crunching 6.8% last quarter. A measure of leading economic indicators in the U.S. plunged last month by the most in its 60-year history, the latest in a string of similarly unprecedented data reports.

The S&P 500 rose 75.01 points, to 2,874.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 704.81, or 3%, to 24,242.49, and the Nasdaq added 117.78, or 1.4%, to 8,650.14.

“There's no clear path yet” on when the pandemic and the economic devastation it's caused will end, said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest.

That's caused the stock market to cycle up, down and up again, sometimes in the same day, as it tries to set prices now for where corporate profits will be months in the future.

Optimists have been more forceful recently as they point to infections leveling off in some hard-hit areas. That raises the possibility that parts of the economy could reopen, even if it's not tomorrow, and an eventual pickup in profits. Optimists are willing to look through all the economic damage in the near term, which is being mitigated somewhat by massive aid from the Federal Reserve and the U.S. government.