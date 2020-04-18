Stimulus money begins arriving but worries continue to linger

Millions of Americans received government relief checks this week, and more are on the way. For some, the payment gets them to a more comfortable place financially; for others, the money just gets them to next month.

Bridget Hughes, a mother of three, received a $2,200 stimulus check that allowed her to pay April's rent and utilities, and to buy groceries. But now she's worried about rent for May.

Hughes usually works two fast-food jobs; her husband works at a gas station. The coronavirus outbreak is making it even harder for the Kansas City, Missouri family to make ends meet. Hughes had to take two weeks off unpaid to quarantine herself after a relative tested positive and then her hours were greatly reduced.

“It was definitely was a necessity,” she said. “But at the same time, I feel like it's a Band-Aid. It's going to get us through these next 30 days to where we're not homeless ... (but) we don't have anything to fall back on.”

The coronavirus has ravaged the economy as limitations to stop its spread have shuttered many businesses. About 22 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits in the past month alone – that's about one in seven workers.

The relief payments are just one piece of a massive $2.2 trillion economic rescue package rolled out by the government to try and counter the devastating impacts of the pandemic. Congress also approved increased and expanded unemployment benefits, delayed tax bills and created a lending program to help small businesses keep people on their payroll.

The one-time relief payments will offset some of the economic shock of the health crisis, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. He expects the payments to boost U.S. gross domestic product – the broadest measure of economic output – by $293 billion, or about 1.4% of pre-crisis levels, mostly this spring and summer.

Zandi expects most people will spend the money on necessities such as rent and food.