Unemployment in state at 3.2%, before virus hit

Indiana's unemployment rate was 3.2% for March, down from the 3.5% in the same month a year ago, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday.

It was also lower than the national rate of 4.4%, the state said.

But the rate is based on data through March 12, when states have to report information. And that was before first-time claims for jobless benefits skyrocketed as businesses in numerous sectors, including manufacturing and retail, scaled back and shut down to comply with the governor's stay at home order resulting from the global coronavirus pandemic.

The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.

“What we'll see in the next month's report will be more reflective of what's happening now,” Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne said during Gov. Eric Holcomb's daily news conference Friday afternoon.

For the three weeks ending March 21, March 28 and April 3, for example, Allen County had 20,359 first-time claims, according to data local officials released earlier this month.

And last Thursday, Payne said 175,195 unemployment benefit claims had already been paid in April. A year ago, during all of April, 71,000 claims were paid.

On Monday, the state expects to release March employment data for Indiana's 92 counties and the state's metropolitan statistical areas.

lisagreen@jg.net