Virtual health care visits on rise

Laura Dubay had a team of about 10 who worked through many nights; around-the-clock, almost.

They had to.

A growing public health threat meant staff at Parkview Health needed to quickly beef up a system that allows doctors to see patients – not in person, but virtually – using video technology.

And the surge in patients for what's commonly known as telehealth came quickly.

Parkview's system was hosting, on average, just over 600 patient visits in January and February.

In March, the number jumped to 5,000 virtual visits. And within the first 10 days of April – just weeks after the rapidly spreading coronavirus was declared a global pandemic – the system logged more than 5,000 visits, including a single-day record of more than 1,000.

“With the feedback that we've been receiving, I think the most common comment is this is how they would like to receive their care in the future,” said Dubay, Parkview Health's information services manager, virtual health.

Lutheran Health Network also offers virtual patient-doctor visits but did not provide specific information last week about volume since the pandemic started.

The novel coronavirus, which causes respiratory illness, has sickened and killed thousands, including more than 475 in Indiana as of Thursday afternoon.

Public health and government officials have asked people to maintain social distancing to slow the spread. The guidelines have at least temporarily closed countless businesses and also affected how health care is provided.

More than 600 Parkview medical providers, in primary care and specialties, can see patients virtually.

Parkview said it hopes to soon connect hospital patients to their families with video visits. And Parkview's team helped Cameron Hospital in Angola launch a virtual health platform this month.

Dubay said Parkview Health had the foundation for virtual health care with the ability to have 30 concurrent patient visits. The system was expanded to accommodate more than 300 simultaneously, the result of what Dubay called “amazing collaboration and teamwork” to keep patients and providers safe.

Had it not been for the coronavirus, that expansion likely would have occurred over three years, said Max Maile, vice president, virtual health for Parkview.

“We just did several years of virtual health growth in a short amount of time,” he said.

Parkview providers mostly see patients Monday through Friday but can also connect on weekends.

Payment works the same as with traditional office visits: co-pays apply and if people don't have insurance, there are cash payment discounts, Maile said.

“I think right now we have just seen a massive increase of patients in general who want to stay home,” Maile said.

There hasn't been time to assess the percentage of patients who are new to the system compared with those who already had established connections to providers, he said.

Parkview has been offering virtual services for about three years. More than 90% of the time, the patient's needs are met via the video sessions, Maile said, while 6% to 8% of the time a patient may be referred to a medical office for more direct care and 2% may be advised to go to an emergency room.

Lutheran Health Physicians provides patients, including new ones, the option of seeing a provider using a smartphone, tablet or computer.

“Continuity of care is important to us, as is the safety of patients and staff during this time when social distancing and staying at home are critical,” Dan Konow, CEO of Lutheran Health Physicians, said in a statement.

Some appointments require a physical examination so the provider can meet the standard of care and make fully informed decisions, he said. But many visits, including for minor illnesses such as colds and allergies, minor injuries such as sprains and chronic disease management, can be managed through virtual interaction.

Parkview's Dubay said the average telehealth appointment might be 15 minutes, but the virtual system can save the time spent driving to and from a medical office. An e-check-in system handles the front-desk information gathering that normally occurs with an on-site visit. That can be done five days before a scheduled appointment.

When a patient's visit is done, Dubay said, the patient is already in the comfort of their home, ready to move on to whatever comes next in their day.

Trish Poursanidis of Fort Wayne likes the virtual option. She was scheduled to see her primary-care physician in late March, and Parkview suggested she consider the video option.

“I probably still would have gone, but they reached out a few days before,” Poursanidis said in an interview last week. “I'm not a really tech-savvy person and there was some concern from me on that end of it.”

But Poursanidis said logging into the MyChart system on her laptop was easier than she imagined; setting it up prior to the day of the appointment helped.

Initially she couldn't hear her doctor, but the issue was quickly resolved. In the 20-minute video visit, Poursanidis thought her concerns about how to best handle an ongoing sinus infection and seasonal asthma were adequately addressed.

“For me, my overall experience was extremely positive. My doctor is very personable anyway and was no less so on a virtual visit than she would be in the office,” Poursanidis said. “She was engaged in the conversation and we chatted about a number of things.”

Poursanidis said she liked avoiding the risk of exposure by visiting a medical office. Some carriers of coronavirus have no symptoms. She also didn't feel like the visit was hurried, but it saved a trip.

“I could see myself using telehealth in the future, just due to the time savings,” she said.

