Low demand, full storage send crude oil prices to below zero

NEW YORK – Oil prices plunged below zero Monday, the latest never-before-seen number to come out of the economic coma caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. oil for May delivery fell to minus-$37.60 per barrel as traders sought to avoid owning crude oil with nowhere to store it. Prices for other oil contracts also plummeted as storage facilities for crude approach their limits.

The S&P 500 fell 1.8%, giving up some of the big gains from its first back-to-back weekly gain since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 444 points, or 1.9%, to 23,797. The Nasdaq was down 0.4%.

U.S. crude for May delivery was nearly $60 at the start of the year, before business-shutdown orders swept the world.

Much of the drop was chalked up to technical reasons – the May delivery contract is close to expiring so its trading volume was light, which can exacerbate swings. But prices for deliveries even further into the future, which were seeing larger trading volumes, also plunged. Demand for oil has collapsed so much that facilities for storing crude are nearly full.

Tanks could hit their limits within three weeks, according to Chris Midgley, head of analytics at S&P Global Platts. And traders are willing to pay someone else to take that oil for delivery in May and shift the burden of figuring out where to keep it.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery, which shows a more “normal” price, fell 16.5%, to $20.90 per barrel. Big oil producers have announced cutbacks in production in hopes of better balancing supplies with demand, but many analysts say it's not enough.

“Basically, bears are out for blood,” analyst Naeem Aslam of Avatrade said in a report. “The steep fall in the price is because of the lack of sufficient demand and lack of storage place given the fact that the production cut has failed to address the supply glut.”

Halliburton swung between gains and sharp losses, even though it reported stronger results for the first three months of 2020 than analysts expected. The oilfield engineering company said the pandemic has created so much turmoil in the industry that it “cannot reasonably estimate” how long the hit will last. It expects a further decline in revenue and profitability for the rest of 2020.

Brent crude, the international standard, was down $2.46, to $25.62 per barrel.

More gains from companies that are winners in the new stay-at-home economy helped limit the market's losses. Amazon rose 1.7% and Netflix jumped 4% as people shut in at home buy staples and look to fill their time. Both were close to setting record highs.