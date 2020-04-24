Kendallville plant lets go 95 workers

No-Sag Products, a division of Leggett & Platt Inc., has laid off 95 workers from its Kendallville location. COVID-19 is the reason stated in the filing sent to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

“These layoffs will continue indefinitely but are intended to be temporary and last less than six months,” the notice said.

The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies planning mass firings or layoffs to notify state and local officials at least 60 days before the effective date. Gov. Eric Holcomb's order last month to close nonessential businesses has forced numerous companies to suspend operations without giving the required notice.

Leggett & Platt, the parent company, makes adjustable beds. It's unclear what the No-Sag operation at 2225 Production Road in Kendallville manufactures.

Sale of new homes falls 15.4% in March

U.S. new home sales plunged 15.4% in March as a winding down in the middle of the month due to the coronavirus began to rattle the housing market.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that sales of new single-family homes dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 627,000 last month after sales had fallen 4.6% in February.

The decline was expected, though economists say it will grow much worse as the country struggles with a shutdown that has thrown millions of people out of work and disrupted wide swaths of the economy.

The median price for a new home sold in March was $321,400, down 2.6% from a median price of $330,100 in February.

By region of the country, sales fell a sharp 41.5% in the Northeast and were down 38.5 in the West. Both of those regions had states that implemented stay-at-home orders sooner than other parts of the country.

Sales fell 8.1% in the Midwest and were down a slight 0.8% in the South.

First Merchants reports earning dip

First Merchants Corp. on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $34.3 million, or 62 cents per diluted common share, a 12% decline from the $38.8 million, or 78 cents a share, for last year's first quarter.

The Muncie-based parent of First Merchants Bank set aside $19.8 million in profits to cover future defaulted loans, an $18.6 million increase from the same period of 2019. Officials said the rocky economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting business shutdowns.

Michael Rechin, president and CEO, said increasing the company's provision for loan losses cut into profitability. “However,” he continued, “the strength of our fee income businesses provided a positive contribution to earnings.”

China stockpiling oil during price plunge

China, the world's biggest energy consumer, is building up stockpiles of crude oil as global prices plunge because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Imports rose 4.5% in March over a year earlier even as the world's second-largest economy shut down to fight the virus and demand collapsed. For the first quarter of the year imports were up 5%.

The price collapse is battering state-owned oil producers and possibly disrupting official plans to develop the industry but is a boon to Chinese drivers and factories.